BMO Capital Markets Cuts Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target to C$1.50

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

OFSTF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,662. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -74.62.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 649.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.