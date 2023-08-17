BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Guggenheim increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.32.

NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $21.68. 906,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,932. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

