BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.52 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $35.52 billion and approximately $487.07 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $230.90 or 0.00810744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,312 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,383.22752663. The last known price of BNB is 230.7046627 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1571 active market(s) with $511,387,811.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
