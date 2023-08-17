Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.50 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BOWFF remained flat at $50.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 98.86%. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

