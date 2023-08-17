Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.39 on Monday, hitting C$65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,197. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$43.76 and a twelve month high of C$69.17.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.