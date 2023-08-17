Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,548.62

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $71,548.62 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

