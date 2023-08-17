Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRLXF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Boralex Stock Performance

About Boralex

Shares of BRLXF remained flat at $23.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. Boralex has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

