Boston Research & Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,060. The stock has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
