Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,249,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 149,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $217.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,524. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.