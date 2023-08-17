Boston Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,053 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

