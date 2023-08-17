Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 399.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,221,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,953,000 after acquiring an additional 219,255 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $395,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,575. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $146.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

