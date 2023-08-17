Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Critical Analysis

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qurate Retail and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -23.10% -13.97% -0.66% Boxed N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Qurate Retail and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.03 -$2.59 billion ($7.01) -0.13 Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail. Qurate Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed beats Qurate Retail on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

