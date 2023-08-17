Bradley Louis Radoff Buys 20,000 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LifeVantage Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. LifeVantage Co. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

