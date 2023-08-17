Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 352 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,794,316. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

