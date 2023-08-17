Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lightwave Logic

In related news, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $379,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,324.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick J. Leonberger sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $379,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWLG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 580,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

