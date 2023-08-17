Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,200 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $222.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,229. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.72. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

