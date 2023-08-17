Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,394 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,360,000 after purchasing an additional 862,016 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,239,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.