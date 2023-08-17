Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 183.90 ($2.33). Approximately 443,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 764,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.40 ($2.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,625.00%.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across advanced industrials, technology, business and financial services, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Articles

