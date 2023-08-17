Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,630,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 101,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,909. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

