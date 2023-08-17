Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 25th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Brighthouse Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

