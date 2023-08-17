Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.31. 211,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $74.69.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

