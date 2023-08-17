Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 4.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $84,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.17. 85,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.64.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.