Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 15,106 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 0.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Open Text by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,857,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,631,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,914 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,894,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,645,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,759,000 after buying an additional 963,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Open Text Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.70. 161,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,625. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 173.22%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

