Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $73,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,949,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,458,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $689,238,000 after purchasing an additional 264,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $496.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

