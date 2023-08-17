Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 105.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $834.05. 265,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,617. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $870.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.