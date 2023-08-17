Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $837.08. 703,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $870.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $720.94. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.