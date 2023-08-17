Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,334. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,642. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.