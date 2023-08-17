Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $7.73

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

GDRX opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.41, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 11.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

