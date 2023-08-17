Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Target Price at $31.11

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WES. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 65.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,799,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,543 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WES opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

