Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALPN. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Down 1.9 %

ALPN opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

