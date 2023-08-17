Brokers Issue Forecasts for Titanium Transp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.04 million.

Titanium Transp Price Performance

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

