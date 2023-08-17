Brokers Offer Predictions for Adient plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adient in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adient’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Adient stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adient by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,046,000 after acquiring an additional 366,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adient by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,886,000 after acquiring an additional 364,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

