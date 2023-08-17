Brokers Offer Predictions for Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.