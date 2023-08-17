Brokers Set Expectations for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,798,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

