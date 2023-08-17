Brokers Set Expectations for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 200,001 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

