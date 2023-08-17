Brokers Set Expectations for Usio, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Usio in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Usio Stock Performance
USIO opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
See Also
