Brokers Set Expectations for Usio, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Usio in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Usio’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Usio Stock Performance

USIO opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

About Usio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Usio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Usio by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Usio by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also

