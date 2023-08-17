Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,876 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

