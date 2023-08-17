Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of BN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

