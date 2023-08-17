Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 536,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,511,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. 108,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,834. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

