Bryan Dixon Acquires 130,000 Shares of Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) Stock

Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Dixon bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$15,210.00 ($9,876.62).
Burley Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for iron, nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGE deposits. It holds a 70% interest in the Yerecoin Project covering an area of approximately 105.5 square kilometers located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.
