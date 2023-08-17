Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.55.

BMBL traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.31. 660,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. Bumble has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

