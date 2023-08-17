Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.0 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,683,000 after acquiring an additional 940,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after purchasing an additional 485,200 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.