California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

CRC traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 146,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. California Resources’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

