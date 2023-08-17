Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.88

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.88 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 312441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALX. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Calix by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,796,000 after purchasing an additional 561,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

