Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Target Price to $40.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Nuvei from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.92.

NASDAQ NVEI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.03. 243,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,871. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 140.0% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter worth $539,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter worth $356,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvei by 1,273.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

