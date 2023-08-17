Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lowered by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,328 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 340,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,083. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.