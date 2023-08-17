CannabisCoin (CANN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $220,376.46

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $220,376.46 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,516.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00264136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.67 or 0.00731758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00534232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00057227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00110639 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.