Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IREN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN
Iris Energy Trading Down 3.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Iris Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 56.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 121,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.