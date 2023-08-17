Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IREN. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Iris Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.69. 712,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,870. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Iris Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 56.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 121,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.