Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 3,061,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,829. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a negative net margin of 254.17%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

