Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.99

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.99 and traded as low as C$39.46. Capital Power shares last traded at C$39.59, with a volume of 309,063 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. CSFB upped their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.45.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.96. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 108.85%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

